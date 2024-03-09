Roman Reigns goes too far while insulting fellow WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns didn't hold back while taking a massive shot at former Shield teammate Seth Rollins during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Rock and Reigns confronted Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on tonight's edition of SmackDown. The Bloodline verbally attacked the babyfaces, and Reigns ended up crossing a line. He called the World Heavyweight Champion a "cross dresser."

Rollins was visibly miffed at the name-calling, leading him and Cody Rhodes to accept the challenge to a tag team match at Night One of WrestleMania 40.

Reigns isn't shying away from insulting his former Shield teammate as much as he can. Earlier this year, The Tribal Chief called Rollins a "bum" and told WWE to get him out of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Despite the animosity between them, Rollins recently spoke with ESPN and called Reigns "one of the greatest to ever do it."

"He is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother, we came up together, he is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one the greatest to ever do it. No doubt." [From 10:26 to 10:38]

The end of the segment got heated as The Rock got slapped by Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen how things pan out at WrestleMania XL.

