Roman Reigns going for milestone victory at WWE WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has the chance to reach a major milestone in WWE during his match tonight at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief will be in action in the main event on both nights of this year's The Show of Shows.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be putting his title on the line against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania. He will also be teaming up with The Rock tonight to battle Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One. The Bloodline will be allowed to interfere in the match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief if they win the massive tag team match tonight.

Ahead of tonight's show, NoDQ pointed out that The Head of the Table is going for his 1,000th victory tonight at WrestleMania. If he picks up the win, it will be another incredible accomplishment for Reigns in his illustrious career.

Expand Tweet

Ex-WWE manager claims Roman Reigns has been overshadowed by The Rock

Dutch Mantell has commented on The Rock's return to the company and believes that he has overshadowed Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Rock's return has added so much to WWE's product. He has expertly turned heel and gotten fans to despise him. The Brahma Bull has unleashed multiple brutal attacks on Cody Rhodes in recent weeks and has embraced his role as The Final Boss.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell noted that Reigns has been overshadowed by the return of The People's Champion. However, Mantell noted everyone on the planet would be overshadowed by The Rock.

"Yeah, overshadow. I won't say being buried! But when you bring in The Rock, he is going to overshadow everybody. I don't care who they are," he said. [From 53:50 onwards]

The Tribal Chief has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He was able to defeat Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania after Solo Sikoa interfered. It will be interesting to see if Reigns can defeat the RAW star on his own if The Bloodline fails to win tonight's main event.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion