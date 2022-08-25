Roman Reigns breaks down the details of his new part-time WWE schedule 

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has revealed how his new part-time deal with the company differs from his old contract.

The Tribal Chief is undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE today, however, since WrestleMania 38 in April this year, the 37-year-old star has started working fewer dates.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Reigns revealed how his current deal with WWE differs from his old full-time one.

"So the main thing is, no, we’re not gonna be on every single pay-per-view but anything that I am on which of course will be all the major ones and then a couple of the other ones, you know, that kind of fall in between the big four and the Saudis, I’ll always support those with TVs to build the story and the rivalry going forward so, it’s not like — compared to what I did, I guess, yeah, you could say technically, that’s, compared to a full-time, taking on everything, you only get a day-and-a-half-a-week, yeah, I guess it’s a part-time compared to what I usually run but, I’m an annual character on WWE television." H/T Post Wrestling

The Head of The Table is currently the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the latter title for more than 720 days, at the time of writing.

Roman Reigns' next opponent has a message for him

Having dispatched many top title challengers, WWE's biggest star is set to face off against possibly his toughest match yet.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3rd. At a recent live event, the Scottish star had a message for the current champ.

"Roman [Reigns] after Friday, it's time to acknowledge that you've never faced anyone like this Drew McIntyre and it's time to face the fact, at Cardiff, Clash at the Castle, your a** and those titles belong to me." H/T Sportskeeda

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash At The Castle.

Who will walk out of Clash At The Castle as Champion? Let us know in the poll below?

