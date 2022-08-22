"Your a** and those titles belong to me" - Former WWE Champion warns Roman Reigns ahead of his huge title defense

Drew McIntyre sent a stern warning to Roman Reigns at WWE's recent live event in Quebec City, Canada.

McIntyre will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. He will hope to become a three-time WWE Champion and win the Universal Title for the first time in his career.

While making his entrance in Quebec, McIntyre warned Reigns and indicated that he isn't ready to deal with the current version of The Scottish Warrior.

"Roman [Reigns] after Friday, it's time to acknowledge that you've never faced anyone like this Drew McIntyre and it's time to face the fact, at Cardiff, Clash at the Castle, your a** and those titles belong to me." said Drew McIntyre

Check out Drew McIntyre's warning to Roman Reigns below:

Mark Henry believes Karrion Kross could cost Roman Reigns his titles at Clash at the Castle

In the lead-up to WWE Clash at the Castle, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE and confronted both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The former NXT Champion also hinted at going after The Tribal Chief's championships.

Mark Henry believes that Kross could get heavily involved during the match and distract Reigns. On the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion said:

"Why not have a triple threat? In that match, I would have Karrion Kross at ringside at Clash at the Castle. I would want him to be involved over these next few weeks and even up until the pay-per-view. After it's all said and done and decided, whether he distracts Roman and causes Roman to lose or Drew McIntyre loses. But nonetheless, he is now a piece of the puzzle. Now he is involved and you booked him in a match where it decides whether or not who's gonna be the champion. And you give a reason for Roman to lose and Drew McIntyre to become the champion again and finally get to defend in front of people."

With a potential win against McIntyre, The Head of the Table could shift his focus towards Kross, who could be the next challenger in line.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil