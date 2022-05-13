×
Roman Reigns' group plans to hold eight WWE titles at the same time

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline.
Danny Hart
Modified May 13, 2022 05:59 PM IST
Jey Uso wants to follow in Roman Reigns' footsteps by winning two WWE singles titles alongside his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since then, The Tribal Chief has challenged his fellow Bloodline members to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Jey Uso gave an interesting response when asked if The Usos also plan to target singles titles:

“We trying to take it all, Uce. Why can’t we be the tag champs and me and bro go get that IC title or the US title? We’ll take it all, Uce. Singles, doubles, triples. Line them all up, Uce. You know what’s next.”
Born with this blood. #WeTheOnes ☝🏽#WMBacklash https://t.co/IiK6Beruwe

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos were originally supposed to face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a unification match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Instead, they teamed up with Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a non-title six-man tag team match.

It is currently unclear when The Usos will face RK-Bro with both Tag Team Championships on the line.

Could Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction really hold every male title?

Run of a Lifetime. https://t.co/0CxLF8xVlX

Excluding the 24/7 Championship, which is held by male and female superstars, four male singles titles are currently associated with the main roster. The WWE Championship and United States Championship are assigned to the RAW brand, while the Universal Championship and Intercontinental Championship are represented on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns already holds both world titles (WWE Championship and Universal Championship), which is why he wants The Usos to unify tag team gold. If Reigns’ plan comes to fruition, The Bloodline will hold six title belts at the same time across the RAW and SmackDown brands.

That would leave Theory’s United States Championship and Ricochet’s Intercontinental Championship as the only male main-roster WWE titles not held by The Bloodline.

हिन्दी