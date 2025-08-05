  • home icon
Roman Reigns' heartbreaking reaction captured after WWE RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:26 GMT
The Tribal Chief (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
The Tribal Chief (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

It was a tough night for The OTC, Roman Reigns, on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025. He was destroyed by three different finishers and then had his possession stolen. His heartbroken reaction was captured as RAW went off the air.

After the main event of RAW ended with a DQ courtesy of CM Punk's interference, the World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins & LA Knight reached an inconclusive finish. It didn't matter too much as The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would use the numbers game to destroy the two superstars. When Roman Reigns came out, the numbers game caught up to him, too, as Bronson Reed hit 3 tsunamis and then stole his sneakers for the second week in a row.

Roman Reigns was visibly heartbroken after WWE RAW went off the air, and a fan captured his reaction. You can see them in the post below:

Bronson Reed is now hilariously referred to as "The Tribal Thief", and when he wore Reigns' previous sneakers around his neck, it was called the "Shoe-la-falla", which is a troll of the iconic Ula Falla.

It's unclear what lies ahead for Reigns in WWE, but it appears as though this was done to write him off television as he goes to film "The Street Fighter" movie.

As for Punk and LA Knight, they're going to have tensions to sort out next week on RAW.

Edited by Rohit Nath
