Roman Reigns hits marquee numbers following loss at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

History was made at WWE Money in the Bank in 2023 when Roman Reigns was pinned clean for the first time in nearly four years by Jey Uso during the Bloodline Civil War match. Later, the highlights of the Civil War hit marquee numbers when it crossed 2.5 million views in less than a day.

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns decided to go against Jimmy Uso after his actions at WWE Night of Champions 2023 which cost The Bloodline the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Jey Uso was left with a choice to side with the stable or go with his brother.

Instead, Jey decided to superkick The Tribal Chief, and The Usos went to war against the remaining members of The Bloodline. Last night, Roman Reigns got pinned for the first in over three years, and fans couldn't believe that.

The highlight video of the match on WWE's YouTube channel did over 2.5 million views in one day. Check it out:

The video was the highest for the event, and fans could not believe that The Tribal Chief was pinned in such a fashion. It will be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns will reportedly have a massive rematch against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned from injury and won the Men's Royal Rumble match at the event. He went after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, as it was the only title available in the company at the time.

The two stars headlined the Show of Shows this year. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa's interference allowed The Tribal Chief to capitalize and retain his titles at the event. According to a new report from WOR, Reigns vs. Rhodes is in the works for WrestleMania 40.

"His [Cody Rhodes] storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman's belt – that's the one that's the story. So basically, he almost has said it's next year's WrestleMania, which is the plan right now," reported Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see how Rhodes will once again come face-to-face against The Tribal Chief, as both stars are on different brands.

Do you want to see Rhodes vs. Reigns II at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.

