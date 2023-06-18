Roman Reigns holds a heartbreaking record after The Usos' betrayal on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has not done well with stable members, and this trend continued this Friday Night on SmackDown.

In an emotionally-charged, family drama-infused segment of the blue brand, Reigns, flanked by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, confronted The Usos. He tried to get Jey back in his corner by saying that he was being groomed to be the next leader of The Bloodline and Jimmy was jealous of him.

However, the former tag team champion saw through this ploy and Superkicked the Tribal Chief. Before leaving the ring, the two brothers hit stereo Superkicks on Solo and Roman.

With this segment, The Bloodline has effectively come crashing down. However, this is not the first time Roman Reigns has been stabbed in the back. Twitter handle WrestlingWorldCC pointed out that this was the fourth time Reigns has been betrayed by his fellow stable members.

The first of these betrayals came back in 2014 when Seth Rollins decided to double cross the SHIELD and took a steel chair to the backs of Roman and Dean Ambrose.

This year, a similar incident happened at the Royal Rumble when Sami Zayn was tired of the exploitation and decked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair.

However, nothing will be as painful to Roman as the two recent betrays since they came from his blood. Jimmy Superkicked him at Night of Champions, while Jey did the same this past Friday Night on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Money in the Bank

It will be an all-out Civil War within The Bloodline as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa take on The Usos at Money in the Bank. The match was made official this week after SmackDown.

The WWE Universe is also firmly behind The Usos, yelling "You deserve it" chants at Roman Reigns after he was hit with the stereo Superkicks from his cousins.

With so much dissension within the ranks of The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see what The Head of the Table does to regain control of his family.

Do you think Reigns will get retribution against The Usos? Let us know in the comments section below.

