Roman Reigns: "I'm the best performer of this generation"

The new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made a bold statement on social media, referring to himself as "the best performer of this generation".

After reclaiming the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday at WWE Payback, Roman Reigns took to his official twitter account to respond to a fan who suggested that with his title win, Roman Reigns was being "forced down people's throats again" by WWE:

"Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value."

Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value. https://t.co/E7PzVUP20D — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 1, 2020

Roman Reigns reclaims the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam, attacking both "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after the conclusion of the WWE Universal Championship main event at The Biggest Party of The Summer that saw The Fiend become the Universal Champion for the second time.

The chaotic conclusion to SummerSlam led to the WWE Universal Championship being defended at WWE Payback in a No Holds Barred, Triple Threat match. Bray Wyatt defended the title against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, who competed in his first match inside of a WWE ring since March.

However, during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns had aligned himself with Paul Heyman and was the newest "Paul Heyman Guy". After Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman had signed the contract for Payback's main event, Roman Reigns requested that changes be made to contract before he signed on the dotted line.

Fast forward to Payback and Roman Reigns was still yet to sign the contract. As the WWE Universal Championship main event began, The Fiend and Braun Strowman brawled all over the WWE ThunderDome with Roman Reigns yet to be seen.

Advertisement

After The Fiend and Braun Strowman had imploded the WWE ring with a monstrous superplex, Roman Reigns appeared with Paul Heyman and officially signed the contract to compete in the No Holds Barred, Triple Threat Match.

The Big Dog made his way to the ring and speared Braun Strowman to win the match and become the WWE Universal Champion for the second time in his career.

Are you a fan of the new "heel" version of Roman Reigns? What do you think of Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman?