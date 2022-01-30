Roman Reigns' impressive 734-day run ends at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Universal Champion Roman Reigns' impressive winning run in WWE Premium Live Events (fka pay-per-view) ended tonight at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns put his title on the line against former Shield brother Seth Rollins at the show tonight. WWE did a great job with the storytelling in this match as Rollins came out to the iconic Shield intro music as well as the Shield gear.

Rollins continued playing mind games with the Tribal Chief and dominate the early part of the match.

The match came to a controversial end as Reigns locked in the Guillotine lock on Rollins and refused to let go even after the latter grabbed the ropes.

The referee ordered Reigns to break the lock and ultimately ended the match via disqualification when he refused to do so.

With that, Seth Rollins won the match by disqualification, but Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion.

This was his first pay-per-view loss in WWE since Royal Rumble 2020 two years ago when he was eliminated from the Rumble match by Drew McIntyre, the eventual winner.

Following the disqualification loss, Reigns went on to brutally attack Rollins with several chair shots, a throwback to how the latter turned on The Shield eight years ago.

There were clear hints of a face turn for Rollins, and it is to be seen how this storyline continues from here.

Roman Reigns made another major appearance at the Royal Rumble later in the night

The Tribal Chief was not done after this as he made yet another surprise appearance later in the night during the WWE Championship match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were squaring off in a high-hitting match.

However, Roman Reigns appeared out of nowhere to attack Lesnar after the referee was laid out. He then asked Paul Heyman for the WWE Championship and attacked Lesnar with the title.

Bobby Lashley took advantage of the same and pinned The Beast Incarnate to become the new WWE Champion.

Brock Lesnar, however, had the last laugh as he entered the men's Royal Rumble match at #30 and went on to win it.

All signs are pointing towards yet another mega-clash between Lesnar and Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

