"We're ready to go tomorrow"- Roman Reigns interested in launching a podcast with two current WWE Superstars

Roman Reigns recently opened up about possibly hosting a podcast with his cousins, The Usos.

Over the years, several former wrestlers have tried their hand at podcasting. WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho are two names who have done quite well with their respective podcasts.

On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated Media podcast, the Tribal Chief touched upon several topics in regard to his WWE career. He was then asked about the possibility of hosting a podcast somewhere down the line. Here's what he had to say in response:

"I think anything within, all the entertainment platforms that we have... I don't see why not? I mean, I talk for a living, so why wouldn't I just sit down and have a discussion. We do these type of interviews, I've done several podcasts, just haven't been on the other side. Obviously, just BSing with my crew, or interviewing people. You pair me with my cousins, we're ready to go tomorrow." [38:32-38:56]

Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently the hottest acts on the WWE roster

At WWE Payback 2020, Reigns won the Universal title, shortly after aligning with Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief then kicked off a feud with his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns stood tall over Jey when all was said and done. He went on to form The Bloodline with The Usos and Paul Heyman.

Over the past two years, The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of the WWE roster. Roman Reigns currently holds both the WWE and the Universal titles on his shoulders. The Usos are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Tribal Chief is set to face Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Would you like to see Reigns and The Usos host a pro-wrestling podcast in the distant future? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

