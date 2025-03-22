  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns involved in a huge fight after SmackDown went off the air; another WWE star forced to leave with security

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 22, 2025 07:22 GMT
Roman Reigns is back. (Image via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns made his return to WWE SmackDown last night, appearing in Bologna, Italy, as the build to WrestleMania 41 officially began for him. It was an eventful outing for The OTC, who got physical as the show was coming to a close.

The main event segment of SmackDown saw Reigns revealing why he attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk on WWE RAW last week. He wanted to screw The Second City Saint and tried to kill The Visionary. Both superstars promptly came out, leading to a brawl between the three of them.

SmackDown went off the air with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins all fighting, with WWE officials and security guards coming between them. The company's official YouTube channel has released unseen footage of what happened after the show.

The fight between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk got even more intense. At one point, it seemed like The Best in the World was about to leave through the crowd, only for him to return to ringside and continue brawling with The Architect. Seth Rollins was eventually made to leave up the ramp, flanked by security.

This was among the most chaotic scenes in WWE all year. A triple threat match has officially been announced for WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns will take on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas.

Edited by Divesh Merani
