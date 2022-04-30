Roman Reigns involved as major change is made to tag team title unification match at WrestleMania Backlash

There has been a lot of speculation about Roman Reigns' role at WrestleMania Backlash. While the Shinsuke Nakamura feud was shelved as soon as it started, The Tribal Chief was still set to headline the upcoming show, as reported earlier. After the latest episode of SmackDown, his role at the premium live event has been confirmed.

The latest episode of SmackDown was pre-taped. In one of the key segments of the night, a contract signing was held between The Usos and RK-Bro for their tag team title unification bout at WrestleMania Backlash. However, the contracts weren't officially signed as Jimmy and Jey Uso attacked the RAW Tag Team Champions for insulting them. Roman Reigns soon came out to punish RK-Bro, but an old rival emerged to confront him.

That old rival was none other than the two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who knocked Reigns out of the ring. The babyfaces stood tall while the Bloodline retreated. The Scottish Warrior's appearance seemingly confirmed the start of a feud against The Tribal Chief.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman went backstage to make a change to the tag team title unification match. While speaking to WWE official Adam Pearce, The Special Counsel suggested adding McIntyre and Reigns to the match, making it a six-man tag team bout instead.

The bout has now officially been confirmed, and the tag team title unification stipulation has been removed. It will be a standard six-man tag team match as Drew McIntyre teams up with RK-Bro to face Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Did Roman Reigns begin a feud with Drew McIntyre?

While it's too early to say, Michael Cole's comments during the segment on SmackDown hinted that a Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre feud might be in motion. The SmackDown commentator mentioned that The Scottish Warrior is eyeing the Unified WWE Universal Championship - and it's a feud that WWE has delayed for a long time now.

McIntyre had been busy this year in a feud with the Happy Folks (Corbin and Moss) - one that ended at WrestleMania 38 with a win over Happy Corbin. The six-man tag team match could ensure that the Reigns-McIntyre feud begins properly.

The next major show after WrestleMania Backlash is Hell in a Cell. With a new world title rivalry possibly starting at the tag team match, the main event for the latter premium live event could already be in place.

