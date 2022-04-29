Tentative plan for Roman Reigns' match against former WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash – Reports

Despite no sign of Roman Reigns having a match at WrestleMania Backlash, he's reportedly set to compete at the show. The Tribal Chief will take on Drew McIntyre. The current plan is for the two men to headline the show. However, the plan is subject to change.

After defeating Brock Lesnar, Reigns became the Unified WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Since then, he hasn't started any feud but will begin a program with McIntyre on SmackDown this week, per SmackDown tapings' spoilers.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns and McIntyre are primed to main-event the WrestleMania Backlash event. Considering the show features big matches like the tag team unification bout between RK-Bro and The Usos, along with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match, the plan may change:

"The 4/29 Smackdown show ends with Roman Reigns coming to blows with Drew McIntyre, which has looked to have been the logical main event for the show. We don’t have it confirmed that is the main event, but had been told Reigns was as of a week ago scheduled to headline and this was the apparent angle for that."

Should Roman Reigns main-event WrestleMania Backlash?

The Tribal Chief and McIntyre have a storied past and have previously faced each other on a handful of occasions. The Scottish Warrior has never been able to beat Reigns in a one-on-one match, which will add a great dynamic to their title bout.

However, WWE can go with the SmackDown Women's title match between Flair and Rousey to close the show. The two women have been feuding since Royal Rumble. Rousey unsuccessfully challenged Flair for the title and WrestleMania. She'll likely win the match at Backlash, so WWE can choose to have a title change to close the show.

Edited by Abhinav Singh