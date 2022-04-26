WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage perception of recently quit star's future, possible spoiler on Charlotte Flair's future and next rival, another big name change

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will discuss topics revolving around top names like Kushida, Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

It has been reported that Vince McMahon does not want any new superstars using their real names. Because of that decision, multiple superstars like Austin Theory and WALTER got new names. As per reports, another former NXT Champion will get a name change now that he is on RAW. So, without any further ado, let's dive in and check out these rumors:

3) Tommaso Ciampa to get a name change on RAW

As per Kevin Raphael, a French-language commentator for WWE, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be known as just Ciampa going forward.

Ciampa was one of the biggest names in NXT and one of the last of the 'old guards' to finally join the main roster.

Even though he has officially joined RAW, the company has not done much with him since his joining. The Blackheart has become the latest star to allegedly get a shorter name on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if he gets a push on the main roster or not.

2) Backstage perception of Kushida's future after he left WWE

Former Cruiserweight Champion Kushida left WWE earlier this month. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed that there is a perception backstage that he wanted to return to NJPW. Kushida was not released by WWE and chose to leave the company after his contract expired.

''His contract expired and he made the call not to sign a new deal. Those in WWE are under the impression he starts back with New Japan in June. WWE wrote him off with the idea he was injured by the Von Wagner power bomb over suitcases,'' noted Meltzer

Kushida had been a big star in Japan but failed to make a major impact in NXT. It was also reported that he was not from the NJPW dojo and did not have the same loyalty to the brand that some other NJPW stars do.

1) Rumors regarding Charlotte Flair's next rival after Ronda Rousey

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Queen Charlotte Flair will lose the I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. He said that he doesn't see the company making Rousey say the words "I Quit" as it would look bad considering she is a former UFC Champion.

He also stated that with Lacey Evans returning as a babyface, she will probably go into a feud with Charlotte Flair after the latter loses the SmackDown Women's Title.

Evans and Flair have a long history with each other. However, the roles will be reversed if they renew their feud as Flair was a babyface the last time they were rivals.

