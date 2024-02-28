Roman Reigns "is OUR Tribal Chief," says WWE veteran; threatens Paul Heyman with violence on Twitter

A WWE veteran had a bold message about Roman Reigns in his latest tweet directed at Paul Heyman.

After RAW, Bully Ray took to X/Twitter to ask fans if they believe in Cody Rhodes. This tweet received a response from none other than Paul Heyman, who stated that he believes in Rhodes. Heyman added that The American Nightmare will never dethrone Reigns.

While responding to The Wiseman's tweet, Bully Ray made a few points. Firstly, he made it clear that he believes in Cody Rhodes as well. The WWE Hall of Famer then pointed out that Heyman referred to Roman Reigns as "my Tribal Chief." Ray made it known to Heyman that Reigns is "OUR Tribal Chief." In his final point, Ray threatened Heyman and wrote that he would have hit him with the steel chair on RAW if he had been in Cody's place:

"Dear Mr. @HeymanHustle 1. I BELIEVE in @CodyRhodes also. 2. You referred to @WWERomanReigns as “my” #TribalChief … he is OUR Tribal Chief. 3. I would have wrapped that steel chair around ya fkn head last night. 4. Call me today. 9am-Noon EST 877-344-4893 @BustedOpenRadio"

Bully Ray recently pitched an idea involving Roman Reigns that was heavily bashed

Earlier this year, The Rock made his big return on RAW and hinted at a match against Reigns. Shortly after, Bully Ray pitched an idea for Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes on The Road to WrestleMania XL, however, his idea was heavily criticized:

"Cody wins the Rumble. Now we get to Elimination Chamber. Rock vs. Roman at Elimination Chamber, Rock wins. Rock is your Universal Champion. The match becomes Cody vs. Roman vs. The Rock at WrestleMania. Cody pins The Rock. Coming out of WrestleMania, you now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy, he never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents, for Cody, coming out of Mania," Bully Ray said.

Things took a sudden turn pretty quickly, though, and The Rock is now an official member of The Bloodline. Cody is all set to face Roman Reigns once again in the main event of 'Mania, and The People's Champion is hell-bent on making sure he doesn't win the top prize at The Show of Shows.