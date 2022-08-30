Roman Reigns issues a warning to 37-year-old WWE Superstar

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued a warning to Drew McIntyre ahead of their bout.

Roman Reigns is currently the most dominant WWE Superstar on the roster. The Tribal Chief has dominated the division with his newfound persona. It's been over two years since he has been pinned or submitted inside the squared circle. Last month, he defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to retain his titles.

This weekend, McIntyre will finally get his wish and challenge Reigns in a singles match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Ahead of the show, Reigns appeared on Good Morning Britain. During the interview, The Tribal Chief had a message for the 37-year-old WWE Superstar:

"Your Tribal Chief, I'm the global chief, and no matter where I go, it's like a home turf advantage... I know he feels like he's got this momentum but at the end of the day, and still continuing to work towards 800 days and the greatest reign, not only of the modern era but just in the history of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. Drew McIntyre, you will be a part of that process, my friend," Reigns said. (From 0:00 to 0:24)

The two are set to headline one of the biggest shows in the UK in less than a week. It will be interesting to see who comes out of the show with both titles in hand.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline took out Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Two years ago, The Big Dog turned against the WWE Universe when he aligned himself with Paul Heyman. He slowly started building his empire in WWE after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Later, he reunited with his counsis, The Usos, to form one of the most powerful stables in the company's history. The Bloodline showcased their full strength when The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

After being unable to make it to SmackDown in Canada, The Usos were once again present alongside The Tribal Chief on the latest episode. After McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn, The Bloodline jumped on the Scottish Warrior to send a message. The Master Strategist also assisted the trio in taking out McIntyre.

In the end, Reigns positioned a steel chair over McIntyre's beaten body and delivered a message while holding both his championships. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can redeem himself by dethroning The Tribal Chief and ending his reign.

