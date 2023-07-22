Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set for unique match at WWE SummerSlam

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso agreed to meet each other at SummerSlam 2023 with a unique match set up.

Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to confront one-half of The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion asked Jey if he still wanted to proceed with the match.

The former tag team champion responded that he "has" to do this because of what Roman Reigns did to Jimmy. However, The Tribal Chief left no stone unturned to insult Jey, stating he was just a soldier and a pawn.

The real-life cousins signed the official contract for the title match at SummerSlam. Jey Uso then asserted that the WWE Undisputed Title would be on the line at SummerSlam in 'Tribal Combat.'

Roman Reigns asked if the elders of the Anoa'i family knew about going down to Tribal Combat at SummerSlam, to which Jey replied it was their idea.

In the segment's closing moments, the champion took off his lei as Reigns and Jey faced off in the ring. Solo Sikoa went to spike Jey, but The Tribal Chief stopped him.

Reigns and Jey are confirmed for SummerSlam.

However, the former tag team champion took the opportunity and laid his real-life brother with a superkick. This time it seems that The Tribal Chief has put his title on the line and his position in the Bloodline.

Who would emerge victorious at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

