Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns knocked out The Miz, who tried to warn him about Logan Paul's secret weapon on the latest episode of RAW.

The Tribal Chief appeared on RAW for a promo segment ahead of Crown Jewel, where he is set to defend his title against Logan Paul. He was notably accompanied only by Paul Heyman as the rest of The Bloodline are on a European. However, Reigns stated that he has sent Sami Zayn and the others out into the world to become more "ucey."

Roman Reigns also mentioned that he usually hypes up his opponents before smashing them. However, he decided not to hype up Logan Paul because the latter has only wrestled two matches. Instead, he said that Paul Heyman will do the talking.

Heyman then harped on the fact that Logan Paul has steel pins inserted into his fist. He then stated that despite this, the YouTube megastar will not be able to defeat The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Before The Wiseman could get through his promo, they were interrupted by The A-Lister, who had an interesting proposition.

The Miz stated that he knows Logan Paul really well since he helped bring him to the company. He also mentioned that Heyman was right and that The Maverick indeed has metal pins inserted into his hands. The Grand Slam Champion then proposed that he will help Roman against Paul, and in return, Reigns could help him against Dexter Lumis.

An unimpressed Roman Reigns then knocked out The Miz with a Superman Punch laying him out in the ring.

The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul are headed towards an intense battle at Crown Jewel on November 5. Although the YouTube star only has two matches under his belt, he has shown considerable in-ring prowess. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to match Roman Reigns blow-for-blow in Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes