Roman Reigns' life advice shared as motivation for WWE locker room

A real-life member of The Bloodline shared life advice from WWE star Roman Reigns today on social media. The Tribal Chief returned to the company during last week's episode of WWE RAW.Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa and was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2015. The legend took to Instagram today to share a clip from Roman Reigns' appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, in which the former champion revealed that the only person who was capable of making him angry in real life was his wife.Rikishi shared the clip as motivation for the WWE locker room, and you can check out his message in the Instagram post below.&quot;I’ll leave this here for the talent roster of the business. That don’t get it. Each one teach one. Y’all can listen, learn or not #CheckYourEGOS #TheGOATRoman #Facts @thesamoandynasty gets it 🩸☝🏾 legacy,&quot; Rikishi wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in the final segment of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Reed and Breakker attacked The Head of the Table, but Jey Uso ran out to make the save to close the show. A video surfaced online following RAW of Reigns doing the &quot;Yeet!&quot; chant with the crowd.Vince Russo points out an error during Roman Reigns' segment on WWE RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo pointed out a mistake made during Roman Reigns' promo with Paul Heyman's faction last night on RAW.Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted that Bron Breakker told the OTC that they didn't want him in their faction after Heyman had spent the past few minutes trying to recruit him. The veteran stated that the logic gap annoyed him as a writer and claimed that there needed to be more professionals backstage.&quot;He's trying to recruit Roman, and literally the next second, Bron Breakker is saying, 'You don't get it, we don't want you here.' No, Bron, did you listen to Paul a second ago? He was just trying to recruit him in your group, bro. Like, it's unbelievable to me. Like, I sit here as a writer watching this, and this is where I'm saying these are not freaking pros, bro.&quot;You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear on next week's edition of RAW ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025.