Roman Reigns won't like what WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber said about his SummerSlam match against Jey Uso

SummerSlam is almost here, and the predictions for the WWE PLE are coming in hot, with Sarah Schreiber recently revealing that she expects Jey Uso to defeat Roman Reigns.

WWE is riding on the long-term success of The Bloodline storyline as Jey and Roman will battle it out for the Undisputed Championship and the title of 'The Tribal Chief.'

Like the fans and pundits, Sarah Schreiber was enthralled by the on-screen angle featuring Roman Reigns and his cousins. The WWE backstage interviewer spoke to Nick Hausman at the WWE SummerSlam Get Active event and admitted that she was backing Jey Uso to end Roman Reigns' dominance in the company.

"I think there is so much heart in this story, right? And that passion will come through in the ring and the determination. I mean, we've seen this going on for how long now, and I just think, yeah, I'm going for Jey. Because of that complete energy and excitement. The Ford Field is going to shake!" [From 01:15 to 01:33]

Check out the video below:

Sarah Schreiber comments on the women's matches at SummerSlam

The biggest card of the summer this year will interestingly feature just two matches with active female talents. Ronda Rousey will take on Shayna Baszler in an MMA rules grudge match in a feud that has revolved around their friendship turning sour.

Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a highly-anticipated Triple Threat match, which could honestly end in anyone's favor.

While Sarah Schreiber claimed that she found it weird not to address Bianca Belair as the champion, even she couldn't predict a definite winner in the upcoming SummerSlam match.

"The history that they have together, like, we just assume this beautiful friendship and mentorship and just working together, right? But no, no, no, not at all. It's not what it is. It's going to be a knockdown brutal fight," said Schreiber. "The triple-threat match, it's amazing. I do these events with Bianca, and I don't know how I'm not announcing her as the champion. It feels weird. So, I don't know; all three of them are incredibly talented." [From 02:39 to 03:07]

