Potential spoilers on the winners of top WWE SummerSlam 2023 matches - Reports

WWE's biggest show of the summer is almost upon us, as the company will offer a stacked SummerSlam card on August 5, 2023. The latest betting odds have now indicated the company's possible booking decisions for all the top matches, and there are a few expected outcomes.

The most anticipated showdown at the upcoming event will undoubtedly be Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's "Tribal Combat." As per the odds disclosed by BetOnline.com, Roman Reigns is the clear favorite to retain his championship and remain The Tribal Chief of WWE.

Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship clash against Finn Balor also has a lot of momentum as they previously faced each other at SummerSlam 2016 for the Universal Title. The Visionary edges The Judgment Day member in the betting odds but not by a significant margin.

The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line in a triple threat featuring Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair. The Japanese star will fancy her chances to walk out of Detroit with the belt. Gunther's incredible reign as the Intercontinental Champion should ideally also not end despite Drew McIntyre being a formidable contender for the gold.

Here are the betting odds for the top matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns (C) -5000/ Jey Uso +1000

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins (C) -300/ Finn Balor +200

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Gunther (c) -600/ Drew McIntyre +350

WWE Women's Championship

Asuka (c) -140/ Charlotte Flair +175/ Bianca Belair +350

What should fans expect from the non-title matches at SummerSlam?

With eight matches currently announced for the show, WWE has developed the SummerSlam lineup that will feature in-ring contests with more emphasis on storylines.

Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler in a first-time-ever match. Considering the rumors around The Rowdy One's WWE future, it isn't surprising that she is expected to lose to her long-time friend.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud has been given considerable time to build on TV as they are expected to have one of the more newsworthy bouts at SummerSlam. As you can see below, The American Nightmare is favored to win his trilogy against The Beast Incarnate.

Singles Matches

Cody Rhodes -1500/ Brock Lesnar +600

Logan Paul -400/ Ricochet +250

Shayna Baszler -1000/ Ronda Rousey +500

The odds for the Battle Royal aren't available at the moment, but more details are expected as we get closer to another SummerSlam.

Are you happy with the card? Sound off in the comments section below.