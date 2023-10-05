Roman Reigns is no longer the most popular WWE Superstar - The stats don't lie!

The Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is statistically no longer the most popular WWE Superstar, according to merchandise sales of September.

Reigns has been absent from the Stamford-based promotion's shows for quite some time now. He last wrestled his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam, where he controversially defended his title. After making an appearance on the following episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on television, possibly due to an injury he sustained during The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, in his absence, numerous other WWE Superstars have taken over the spotlight, as Roman Reigns was nowhere to be seen in the top 5 merchandise sellers for the month of September.

According to Wrestlenomics, LA Knight has been going strong at the number one spot for three months now, followed by The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, at the second spot for September. While Cody Rhodes took the third spot, the fourth and the fifth were taken by Stone Cold Steve Austin and Rhea Ripley, respectively.

WWE legend John Cena teased a possible rematch against Roman Reigns

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, John Cena was asked by the host if he still had any unfinished business with Roman Reigns. The Cenation Leader said he had a fair fight with The Tribal Chief, but won't rule out a possible rematch as long as he is performing in the company.

"I did get a fair fight. I finished second, which isn't too bad. As long as you're in WWE, it's unfinished business. As long as you're here, there's another match, there is another chance, there is another day. So there's unfinished business? Sure, of course."

John Cena is currently in a heated feud with The Bloodline. So it is a possibility that he might confront Roman Reigns at some point. The Stamford-based promotion recently announced that The Tribal Chief is set to return on next week's episode of SmackDown. Let's see what they have in store for him.

What do you think about Roman Reigns not being present in the list of top merchandise sellers?