Roman Reigns made an unfortunate botch on WWE SmackDown 

Roman Reigns is clearly the top name in WWE, having established that position for himself over the last three years. He has been almost indomitable in the company, with his title reign being quite protected as he surpassed 1000 days as champion. However, when it came to his performance on SmackDown this week, there was a botch.

Jey Uso was battling Grayson Waller when Roman Reigns caused a distraction tonight on SmackDown. In the end, Jey was still able to defeat Waller with a spear and splash.

After the match, though, Solo Sikoa got involved and attacked Jey. The former tag team champion took him out and then faced down Reigns. The champion rushed the ring, and when he tried to turn around quickly, The Tribal Chief fell, tripping in a botch.

pic.twitter.com/Sun2mmlOQf The recovery for Roman to get up quickly after tripping and then selling the spear that beautifully. Wow man.

It was a quick fall and almost messed up what came next, but thankfully he was able to get back up in time. Jey hit him with the spear before Solo Sikoa put a stop to his momentum. This was enough for Reigns to recover, and the duo proceeded to beatdown and trash-talk Jey Uso.

Uso will have to keep his eyes open for Sikoa during his SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns.

