WWE subtly hinted at major change in Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam that changes everything

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. There's more than a little animosity between the two, with Jey having stayed under Reigns' thumb for the past three years. While it appeared that the Tribal Combat match meant that no one would be allowed to interfere in the match between the two, that appears to have changed tonight on SmackDown.

In the leadup to the Tribal Combat match, Roman Reigns met Jey Uso to decide the terms. During that time, when Solo Sikoa tried to attack Uso, Reigns stopped him.

Multiple rumors arose that in a Tribal Combat match, no one else except the two stars was allowed to interfere in proceedings. Thus, Solo Sikoa would not be allowed to influence the ending. That's not the case anymore, as it appears.

On SmackDown today, Michael Cole said that Solo Sikoa could get involved in the Tribal Combat match. This came after a lot of people believed that it would be a proper one-on-one match, with no one helping either star.

#SmackDown So Michael Cole confirms Solo Sikoa can get involved and will be a factor in Tribal Combat, despite many believing this would mean Solo could not get involved in the match at SummerSlam.

This has certainly changed things around and will now put the odds in Roman Reigns' favor once again, with Jimmy Uso out with injury.

