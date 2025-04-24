Roman Reigns could make amends and reunite major faction, says ex-WWE star, to take on Paul Heyman's new alliance

Roman Reigns is left all alone in WWE after a shocking betrayal by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, said that The Original Tribal Chief could revive The OG Bloodline to get back at Heyman's potential group in the coming months.
The OG Bloodline dominated the promotion for a while until cracks began to form in the faction. The faction broke up in 2023, but last year, it reunited for a short period to take on The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, on WWE SmackDown. Earlier this year, the stable was seemingly disbanded, but there's a chance it could return.
On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt said there was a possibility of Roman Reigns making amends with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso before reuniting The OG Bloodline. He added that the stable could go up against Paul Heyman's new alliance in the coming months.
"He [Roman Reigns] helps Sami Zayn (...) Jey Uso is about to get double-teamed by some nefarious group that's trying to take his title, Roman's saving the day, and then he's out of there. Jimmy Uso's involved in a new feud (...) I'm not going to hug you, I'm not going to shake your hand and tell you I'm sorry or I love you, but here's my amend [sic]," English said. (From 30:10 to 30:40)
Roman Reigns will get revenge on Seth Rollins, says the ex-WWE star
In 2014, Seth Rollins did the unthinkable as he stabbed his brothers in arms and joined The Authority. Roman Reigns has been struggling to trust superstars due to the incident, and many have betrayed The Original Tribal Chief in WWE.
On the same podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, said WWE has integrated the segment in several high-profile moments, and Reigns would eventually get the payoff by getting revenge on The Visionary for his actions.
"There has to be a time when Roman Reigns really gets his revenge because multiple times now it's backfired on him. Even last year, he hit Seth Rollins, but that gave Cody Rhodes the opening to win the match (...) Roman Reigns will finally have his own clean, unobstructed, uninterrupted [moment with Seth Rollins]."
It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Original Tribal Chief in the coming months.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.