Roman Reigns will get his revenge on major name after WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star

Roman Reigns suffered a heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman betrayed him for Seth Rollins. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, said The Original Tribal Chief would exact revenge on The Visionary for his past actions.

Ad

Last year, Seth Rollins acted as Cody Rhodes' shield against Roman Reigns and allowed The American Nightmare to dethrone The Original Tribal Chief. A similar moment took place at WrestleMania 41 Night One when Reigns lost the match when he focused on getting revenge on Rollins and fell for Paul Heyman's trap.

On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt said Roman Reigns would eventually get revenge on Seth Rollins, as the management had set up the moment on more than one occasion over the past few years.

Ad

Trending

"There has to be a time when Roman Reigns really gets his revenge because multiple times now it's backfired on him. Even last year, he hit Seth Rollins, but that gave Cody Rhodes the opening to win the match (...) Roman Reigns will finally have his own clean, unobstructed, uninterrupted [moment with Seth Rollins]." (From 26:05 to 26:40)

Ad

Ad

Roman Reigns could miss major WWE event after WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns returned to WWE in Indianapolis when he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately for him, he was eliminated by CM Punk. He was even stomped in the head by Seth Rollins following his argument with The Second City Saint outside the ring.

Later, he missed WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he returned in March 2025 to set up a feud with Punk and Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41. After the heartbreaking loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, The Original Tribal Chief might miss another event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this week, the company unveiled the official poster for Money in the Bank, and Roman Reigns wasn't advertised for it. There's a chance he skips the event in California. It'll be interesting to see when The Original Tribal Chief makes his next appearance for the company.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More