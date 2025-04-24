Roman Reigns will get his revenge on major name after WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star

Roman Reigns suffered a heartbreaking loss at WWE WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman betrayed him for Seth Rollins. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, said The Original Tribal Chief would exact revenge on The Visionary for his past actions.
Last year, Seth Rollins acted as Cody Rhodes' shield against Roman Reigns and allowed The American Nightmare to dethrone The Original Tribal Chief. A similar moment took place at WrestleMania 41 Night One when Reigns lost the match when he focused on getting revenge on Rollins and fell for Paul Heyman's trap.
On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt said Roman Reigns would eventually get revenge on Seth Rollins, as the management had set up the moment on more than one occasion over the past few years.
"There has to be a time when Roman Reigns really gets his revenge because multiple times now it's backfired on him. Even last year, he hit Seth Rollins, but that gave Cody Rhodes the opening to win the match (...) Roman Reigns will finally have his own clean, unobstructed, uninterrupted [moment with Seth Rollins]." (From 26:05 to 26:40)
Roman Reigns could miss major WWE event after WrestleMania 41
Earlier this year, Roman Reigns returned to WWE in Indianapolis when he competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately for him, he was eliminated by CM Punk. He was even stomped in the head by Seth Rollins following his argument with The Second City Saint outside the ring.
Later, he missed WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he returned in March 2025 to set up a feud with Punk and Rollins heading into WrestleMania 41. After the heartbreaking loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, The Original Tribal Chief might miss another event.
Earlier this week, the company unveiled the official poster for Money in the Bank, and Roman Reigns wasn't advertised for it. There's a chance he skips the event in California. It'll be interesting to see when The Original Tribal Chief makes his next appearance for the company.
If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.