Roman Reigns makes chilling statement on The Bloodline's internal family violence

Roman Reigns and The Usos dominated WWE as The Bloodline, years after The Wild Samoans and other associates established The Anoa'i Family as a pro wrestling dynasty. Reigns and his various family members on the WWE roster have gone through growing pains to get where they are. Amid an interesting period for the faction, Roman has just surprised the WWE Universe with cold remarks.

The Original Tribal Chief and The Usos, led by Paul Heyman, officially formed The Bloodline in July 2021 after a brutal feud between the cousins. The 2020 Hell In a Cell PLE opened with Roman defeating Jey inside the Cell, under "I Quit" rules. The match went almost 30 minutes, and Jey quit to save Jimmy from a guillotine. After the match, The Wild Samoans came to the stage as Roman was endorsed by his father and uncle in a major way.

The Bloodline brutality at Hell In a Cell will be covered on Sunday's new episode of WWE's Greatest Moments on A&E. Reigns, The Usos, and Heyman were all interviewed, as seen in the preview clip below. At one point, Reigns made a chilling observation about the match and the family violence.

"I started my rivalry with Jey, and ultimately I beat him into The Bloodline," Roman Reigns said.

Money In the Bank 2021 was the first big PLE after the trio officially formed The Bloodline. The Kickoff pre-show saw The Usos dethrone The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, while Reigns retained the Universal Championship over Edge in the main event.

Roman Reigns WWE status update

Roman Reigns, along with CM Punk, is currently feuding with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, but Roman's schedule remains up in the air. The WrestleMania 41 loss marked Reigns' third match of 2025, after he worked six bouts last year.

As of this writing, WWE has not advertised The Head of The Table for any upcoming events on its calendar. However, he is featured prominently on promotional material for the two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3.

As we've seen in recent months, Reigns is expected to continue making the occasional surprise appearance. Depending on storyline developments, WWE will also announce dates for The Bloodline boss when they're confirmed.

