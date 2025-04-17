Roman Reigns makes it clear how he will handle business after Paul Heyman's major twist before WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns plans on handling business his way after Paul Heyman decided to corner CM Punk for WrestleMania 41. Reigns and Punk will cross paths in a Triple Threat Match, also featuring Seth Rollins.

Reigns and Punk teamed up at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. Heyman had revealed his best friend as the fifth man for the OG Bloodline in their traditional WarGames Match against the new Bloodline.

On social media, Reigns sent a short message and a video showcasing one of his recent workouts before WrestleMania 41.

"Time to do things my way. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania," wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' post on Instagram:

Triple H addressed the issues between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk

Triple H has addressed the issues between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk ahead of their main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg in a recent interview, The Game discussed Reigns and Rollins' work ethic and their contribution to the company. He also commented on the animosity between all three superstars. Triple H said:

"You have moments in time where CM Punk leaves here, but his name echoes here. And people are saying it's the downfall and all this s**t. And then you have guys like Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns that break their backs rebuilding this to a place where it is now bigger than it has ever been before, bigger than it was when Punk was here. Bigger than the Summer of Punk or whatever the deal was, right? Yeah, in their mind, we carried on without you even when you took a s**t on us and left and all these things. And there's a lot of animosity there."

On the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41, Reigns, Rollins, and Punk crossed paths in another brawl where Rollins stood tall over his opponents.

