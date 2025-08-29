Roman Reigns makes extremely personal revelation ahead of WWE Clash in Paris: "I stopped"

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday at the Paris La Defense Arena. But before his hard-hitting match, Reigns revealed some personal details about himself growing up.

Ad

Coming from a family of pro wrestlers and athletes, it wasn't shocking that The Tribal Chief wanted to be involved in sports growing up. He ended up playing football at Georgia Tech before pursuing the business that made the Anoa'i family famous.

But before all of that, Roman Reigns revealed on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon that his first love was baseball. He wanted to turn pro, playing mostly third base, and could even pitch. He also had a mean fastball because he was double-jointed.

Ad

Trending

"I love baseball growing up and that was actually one of my favorite sports. I played third base, first base, left field, a little bit of center field here and there. It's a little bit of everywhere. But I think third base was probably my best position when I was in, I stopped playing my sophomore year of high school. I pitched too. So like, my arm is double-jointed, so, yeah, my elbow, so when I would throw, my fastball had a crazy movement," Reigns said.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns pursued football and ended up playing at the collegiate level. He was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, but was diagnosed with cancer during training camp.

Roman Reigns wants an autographed basketball from Michael Jordan

In addition to football and baseball, Roman Reigns also loved watching basketball. He's interested in adding memorabilia to his collection, which already features a helmet signed by Tom Brady. He told Stephanie McMahon that he would like a basketball signed by Michael Jordan.

Ad

The NBA legend doesn't sign a lot of autographs due to his contract with Upper Deck, which increases the value of those he already signed. However, Reigns is signed to MJ's Jordan Brand, so there's a connection already. The brand already produces exclusive gear and wrestling boots with the OTC's signature logo.

Please credit What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More