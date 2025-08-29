Roman Reigns makes extremely personal revelation ahead of WWE Clash in Paris: "I stopped"

Roman Reigns is set to face Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday at the Paris La Defense Arena. But before his hard-hitting match, Reigns revealed some personal details about himself growing up.
Coming from a family of pro wrestlers and athletes, it wasn't shocking that The Tribal Chief wanted to be involved in sports growing up. He ended up playing football at Georgia Tech before pursuing the business that made the Anoa'i family famous.
But before all of that, Roman Reigns revealed on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon that his first love was baseball. He wanted to turn pro, playing mostly third base, and could even pitch. He also had a mean fastball because he was double-jointed.
"I love baseball growing up and that was actually one of my favorite sports. I played third base, first base, left field, a little bit of center field here and there. It's a little bit of everywhere. But I think third base was probably my best position when I was in, I stopped playing my sophomore year of high school. I pitched too. So like, my arm is double-jointed, so, yeah, my elbow, so when I would throw, my fastball had a crazy movement," Reigns said.
As mentioned above, Roman Reigns pursued football and ended up playing at the collegiate level. He was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, but was diagnosed with cancer during training camp.
Roman Reigns wants an autographed basketball from Michael Jordan
In addition to football and baseball, Roman Reigns also loved watching basketball. He's interested in adding memorabilia to his collection, which already features a helmet signed by Tom Brady. He told Stephanie McMahon that he would like a basketball signed by Michael Jordan.
The NBA legend doesn't sign a lot of autographs due to his contract with Upper Deck, which increases the value of those he already signed. However, Reigns is signed to MJ's Jordan Brand, so there's a connection already. The brand already produces exclusive gear and wrestling boots with the OTC's signature logo.
