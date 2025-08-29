Roman Reigns makes public plea to legendary 6-time champion: "I don't know"

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest WWE stars in the world today, but he's still a huge superfan of other athletes. Reigns recently made a public plea to an iconic six-time champion.

Since last year, WWE has been calling John Cena the GOAT. In other sports like basketball, Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls is considered the greatest ever. Jordan is an iconic figure, not just in sports, but also in pop culture because of his popular shoes.

In an appearance on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was asked what sports memorabilia from childhood he would want to own now. Reigns mentioned that he already has a Tom Brady-signed NFL helmet, so he wants to have a Jordan-signed basketball in his collection.

"I have a Tom Brady helmet, signed, acknowledged by their GOAT. I would love an MJ, Michael Jordan basketball. Yeah, I mean, that would be a beautiful compliment to be on that mantle. I don't know if I'm gonna be able to make that happen. Well, hopefully MJ, we can get that ball over to The Tribal Chief real quick, you know what I mean? That was it, yeah. MJ for sure signed basketball to go next to that Tom Brady helmet," Reigns said.

Michael Jordan's signature is hard to come by due to his contract with Upper Deck, limiting his ability to hand out autographs. However, Roman Reigns is signed to Jordan Brand, so if he puts in a request, he could get it on top of exclusive shoes and gear.

Roman Reigns wore exclusive Jordan 11 boots at WrestleMania 41

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns has a sponsorship deal with Jordan Brand and has worn gear specifically made for him. Reigns wore an exclusive pair of wrestling boots resembling the Air Jordan 11 Concord, which is one of the most popular Jordan shoes on the market, at WrestleMania 41.

In addition to wrestling boots, Reigns' gear was also made by Jordan Brand, with the Jumpman logo replaced by The OTC's own logo of him doing the Superman Punch.

