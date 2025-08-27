John Cena makes big WWE announcement on his retirement tour

John Cena made a huge announcement regarding his retirement tour ahead of WWE's SmackDown episode in Lyon, France. Cena is set to end his in-ring career in December and has only a handful of dates left.When The GOAT announced his farewell tour, many were anticipating that he'd be regularly available for TV shows, PLEs, and live events. However, Cena confirmed at the start of the year that he'll only have 36 appearances.Following his appearance last Friday on SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, Cena now has 10 dates left in his farewell tour. Speaking on WWE France's official Instagram page, The Cenation Leader announced that he'll be in Lyon for Friday's edition of the blue brand.John Cena also praised Lyon for supposedly having the best crowd in WWE history, which was the same sentiment he had during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two weeks ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to his appearance in Lyon this Friday, John Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. That means Cena will only have eight dates left from September to December. His final match has been announced to be at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Boston.Confirmed dates for John Cena's final four monthsAs mentioned above, John Cena will only have eight appearances left in his schedule following Clash in Paris. Out of those eight dates, six have been officially confirmed.Here are the dates, including the show and location via Fightful:September 5: SmackDown in Chicago, IllinoisSeptember 15: Raw in Lowell, MassachusettsSeptember 20: Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, IndianaOctober 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, AustraliaNovember 29: Survivor Series in San Diego, CaliforniaDecember 13: Saturday Night's Main Event in Boston, MassachusettsTwo more dates are likely to be announced, possibly one in October and one in November. It will also be interesting to see if WWE or Cena decides to add more dates to the 36 total that were initially announced.