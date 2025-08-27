  • home icon
  John Cena makes big WWE announcement on his retirement tour

John Cena makes big WWE announcement on his retirement tour

By JP David
Modified Aug 27, 2025 08:43 GMT
John Cena is set to retire at the end of the year. (Photo: WWE.com)
John Cena is set to retire at the end of the year (Photo via: WWE.com)

John Cena made a huge announcement regarding his retirement tour ahead of WWE's SmackDown episode in Lyon, France. Cena is set to end his in-ring career in December and has only a handful of dates left.

When The GOAT announced his farewell tour, many were anticipating that he'd be regularly available for TV shows, PLEs, and live events. However, Cena confirmed at the start of the year that he'll only have 36 appearances.

Following his appearance last Friday on SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, Cena now has 10 dates left in his farewell tour. Speaking on WWE France's official Instagram page, The Cenation Leader announced that he'll be in Lyon for Friday's edition of the blue brand.

John Cena also praised Lyon for supposedly having the best crowd in WWE history, which was the same sentiment he had during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon two weeks ago.

In addition to his appearance in Lyon this Friday, John Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. That means Cena will only have eight dates left from September to December. His final match has been announced to be at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 in Boston.

Confirmed dates for John Cena's final four months

As mentioned above, John Cena will only have eight appearances left in his schedule following Clash in Paris. Out of those eight dates, six have been officially confirmed.

Here are the dates, including the show and location via Fightful:

  • September 5: SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois
  • September 15: Raw in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • September 20: Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • October 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia
  • November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego, California
  • December 13: Saturday Night's Main Event in Boston, Massachusetts

Two more dates are likely to be announced, possibly one in October and one in November. It will also be interesting to see if WWE or Cena decides to add more dates to the 36 total that were initially announced.

