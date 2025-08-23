Vince Russo reveals how he’d book John Cena’s WWE retirement: “That’s what I would have done” (Exclusive)

John Cena has been the face of WWE for the last two decades. The former WWE Champion carried the promotion on his back for the majority of his career before announcing his retirement tour last year. Cena is set to hang up his boots come the end of the year, following his final run with the promotion.
Veteran writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how he'd have booked the 17-time World Champion's retirement run in WWE. The 48-year-old's retirement run has had multiple layers to it, which included him becoming a WWE Champion once again, breaking Ric Flair's record in the process, and turning heel for the first time in over 20 years.
While talking about the leader of the Cenation on this week's episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that if he were John Cena, he would've announced that he would retire the next time he lost a match. This would allow whoever beat Cena to be elevated to another level.
"What I would have done if I was John Cena is I would have made my comeback and I would have simply said, "The first time I lose a match in this ring, I'm retiring." You're still going to tune in every time he's on to see if that's the one. And then when he does lose that last one and somebody retires him, now you've made somebody. That's what I would have done. First time my shoulders get pinned to the mat, one, two, three, 'I'm leaving my boots in the middle of the ring," Russo said.
With only a few matches left in his retirement tour, John Cena will be taking on a fresh talent in his next match in a never-before-seen bout. The 17-time World Champion will face Logan Paul for the first time later this month at WWE's Clash in Paris.
