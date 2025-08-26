Roman Reigns to be removed from WWE Clash in Paris for one big reason? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to go one-on-one with Bronson Reed this Sunday at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. On the last RAW before the PLE, the OTC1 sent a strong message to Reed and The Vision. However, by doing so, he may have gotten himself in trouble.

The 40-year-old's actions on Monday may have major implications for the forthcoming event. In a shocking possibility, WWE could remove the OTC1 from the Clash in Paris card at the last minute.

Roman Reigns opened this week's episode of RAW in front of a very vocal crowd in Birmingham, who acknowledged their Tribal Chief plenty. Reigns was interrupted by his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and his opponent for this Sunday, Bronson Reed.

After a verbal back-and-forth, Reigns decided that he didn't want to wait for Clash in Paris and launched an attack on Reed, who was more than happy to throw hands himself. Security had to intervene in this chaotic brawl between the two heavy hitters.

Unsurprisingly, the security guards were barely able to contain the chaos. Before they were eventually separated, Reigns and Reed laid out several guards, something that may not sit well with the top brass of the company.

However, one could argue that there is nothing uncommon about security being collateral damage in brawls like this. Why would it call for action by the management? Well, only because Reigns didn't stop there.

When Bron Breakker was making his way out for the main event bout against LA Knight, the OTC1 ambushed The Dog of WWE and Bronson Reed backstage. Reigns was escorted out by security, but not before the damage was done.

Not only did he attack the security in the opening segment, but he also jeopardized the main event of RAW by attacking Breakker, leaving him vulnerable. Hence, the management may be forced to take action against Roman Reigns and remove him from the Clash in Paris card.

Of course, this would be done in kayfabe to build more intrigue around the bout between Reigns and Reed at the European event this Sunday. It is highly unlikely that a star of Roman Reigns' caliber would miss Clash in Paris after being advertised. That being said, this scenario is only speculative.

Roman Reigns offers advice to his cousin, Jey Uso, ahead of Clash in Paris

Jey Uso will have a chance to regain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-Way Match against defending champion Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and CM Punk. On this week's RAW, The YEET Master was seen venting to his cousin, Roman Reigns, about his upcoming title match and the chaos surrounding it.

The Original Tribal Chief has come a long way from manipulating and using his family to his advantage, as he offered support and some words of encouragement to Jey Uso. Here's what Reigns had to say:

"Who cares about the help? You've helped enough people, trust me. I'm the one who can say that the most. You've helped me, you've helped our family, you've helped this locker room, you've helped this company. Go out there and do it for you. Smash em all, and take it to your household. That is the only thing that matters, man. It ain't about being one of the boys, it ain't about making friends. It is about capturing these moments and locking in our legacy," Roman Reigns said.

Jey took Reigns' advice to heart and laid out both LA Knight and CM Punk to stand tall in the closing moments of the show. Now the question is, will The YEET Master be able to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris? Only time will tell!

