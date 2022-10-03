Roman Reigns might go through a major character change in the future, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been ruling the roost in WWE as the top heel of the company, but according to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, he might be going through a huge character change in the future.

Roman Reigns has been leading the Bloodline at the top of the WWE hierarchy for more than a year. Ever since returning as a heel in 2020, he has been seemingly unstoppable. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has defeated each person to have crossed his path. However, he has done all this as a heel. He's currently set to face Logan Paul as his next challenger at WWE Crown Jewel.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell talked about how it's now time for Roman Reigns to go through a character change. He said that when The Tribal Chief finally drops his undisputed title, he might come back as a babyface.

“I think when Roman drops the belt, whenever he drops it, I think shortly after that something is going to happen to him and he’s going to come back a babyface. Remember, he left a babyface, and then he came back a heel. And the people, well it’s going to take them some time to acclimate to such a change, but they will.” (1:58 - 2:21)

Roman Reigns' current storyline with Sami Zayn is adored by fans

While Reigns is still the leader of the top heel faction in WWE, as the Bloodline has made their dominance abundantly clear. Despite being "heels," fans love the current storyline they are involved in.

After months of trying to be accepted as part of the Bloodline, on the September 23 episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn was officially given the title of "Honorary Uce" and made a part of the team. The addition of Jey Uso's clear frustration at this decision made the segment even more popular among fans.

While there is still a lot of tension between Zayn and Uso, it remains to be seen how it plays out.

For any quotes taken from this article, please provide a h/t to Sportskeeda and link to the SmackTalk video.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

Poll : 0 votes