“I was worried for Sami” - Wrestling world overwhelmed by altercation between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns kicked off this week's SmackDown. He came out with the rest of his Bloodline and Sami Zayn. The segment came to an end after an unexpected altercation between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn.

The promo kicked off with the usual demand for acknowledging The Tribal Chief. The Wiseman then revealed why Solo Sikoa was part of The Bloodline. Heyman mentioned that the tribe's elders sent the former NXT North American Champion to be part of their group. After that, Reigns questioned what Zayn wanted by being part of the faction.

The Undisputed Champion asked Sami to remove his T-shirt, and Jey Uso ripped the shirt apart. Sami was dejected, and to everyone's surprise, The Tribal chief gave Zayn an Honorary Uce T-Shirt, officially inducting him into their faction.

The wrestling world was excited to see the Honorary Uce finally being acknowledged.

Fans were a bit worried for the Honorary Uce when it seemed like he was going to get kicked out of the faction.

Fans also noticed Jey Uso's reaction and found it hilarious.

The wrestling world also acknowledged the former Intercontinental Champion as the best part of The Bloodline and were happy for him.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' next challenge is in Saudi Arabia

Roman Reigns' next challenge will be against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. The match was announced at the Crown Jewel press conference that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a post-press conference interview with Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves, The Tribal Chief mentioned that he does not think Paul deserves this match.

"Whether I believe if he(Logan Paul) deserves to be in the ring, has he earned the right to be in the ring with me? No! But this isn’t a fair world there’s a lot of different variables that come into it. He’s a Paul brother for Christ’s sake and that’s why he has gotten this opportunity,” Roman Reigns said.

The match is set to take place on November 5th at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

