Roman Reigns missing from advertised PLE 9 months away; 38-year-old star speculated to leave the company promoted for it

Roman Reigns has been criticized for the number of appearances he has had in 2023 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has wrestled seven matches in this calendar year and according to the latest poster for WWE's Bash In Berlin PLE, he may miss that one too.

WWE officially announced an exclusive PLE in Germany for August 2024 and released its poster to get the WWE Universe excited. It looks like the promotion is serious about international events with the announcements of PLEs such as Elimination Chamber and Payback set to take place in Australia and Paris respectively.

While the poster for Bash In Berlin definitely got the WWE Universe talking, a major observation made was the absence of Roman Reigns on it. Additionally, advertising Drew McIntyre on it may seemingly put reports about his departure from the company to rest. The poster advertises Gunther, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

What happened when Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns faced each other the last time?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He has held on to the title for over 1000 days and has beaten many stars such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes and many more. Another name on that list of victims is Drew McIntyre.

The last time the Tribal Chief and the Scottish Warrior went head to head was at Clash At The Castle in 2022. McIntyre came close to dethroning Reigns in front of his home crowd before Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and helped his cousin retain the title.

Another time when McIntyre came up short against Reigns was at Survivor Series in 2020. The two were champions of their respective brands as McIntyre walked into the bout as the WWE Champion and Reigns was the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief won that clash via submission.

Do you think Roman Reigns will make the trip to Berlin? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.