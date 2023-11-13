Drew McIntyre's WWE status revealed by former writer

Drew McIntyre is arguably the most entertaining WWE Superstar on Monday nights presently, but perhaps The Scot may not be around for long. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. recently weighed in.

At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins picked up a pinfall victory over The Scottish Warrior, clean as a whistle in the middle of the ring. It seems McIntyre's heel turn is imminent, but instead, will he simply leave the Stamford-based promotion when his contract is up in 2024?

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, the actor and former WWE writer is convinced that the company will not put the World Heavyweight Championship on Drew McIntyre. He also explained why he feels this way:

"I think Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE," Prinze said. "I can't say everything, but I can say a lot. I don't why you'd put Drew even in [the WWE Crown Jewel] match unless you know he's not gonna re-sign. ... You're not gonna put the belt on him unless you know he's gonna re-sign with you, because otherwise he can just have the belt, and that's not good for any company." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The Scotsman is a legit main event talent, and the company knows this. It's highly unlikely they would simply let go of a star of his stature. However, he has spent far too long floundering owing to a lack of creative direction.

Freddie knows for a fact that Drew McIntyre is a "company guy" because the former writer has worked with the latter. But he also speculated that McIntyre has been unhappy with creative decisions for a long time now.

Will Drew McIntyre follow in the footsteps of a WWE Hall of Famer?

A few months ago, the unthinkable happened. Forever a member of the Stamford-based promotion's roster, Adam 'Edge' Copeland decided not to renew his contract. Later, he surfaced on AEW TV.

When asked where McIntyre would go if he left the company, Freddie Prinze, Jr., without a shred of a doubt, stated:

"AEW, in two seconds," Prinze continued. "Him vs. MJF? Holy s***." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

The storyline between McIntyre and Rollins is far from over. As of this writing, the World Heavyweight Champion is booked to enter WarGames at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, McIntyre walked out of RAW last week.

