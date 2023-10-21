Adam 'Edge' Copeland inadvertently caused WWE star to have doubts about Royal Rumble win

Nine years after retiring from in-ring competition, Adam 'Edge' Copeland made a triumphant comeback to WWE. As 2023 draws to a close, he has moved on to All Elite Wrestling.

The impact Edge made in the wrestling business, especially among fans, is vast. Thus, when he made a return at the Royal Rumble 2020, anybody else winning the titular bout had the difficult task of winning over the live crowd.

Drew McIntyre, who tossed Roman Reigns out of the battle royal in the closing moments, recently recounted becoming the last man standing on the night Edge resurfaced on WWE TV. Speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, The Scot revealed that he was nervous whether the people would reject him:

"They potentially could have booed," McIntyre recalled how fans were reacting favorably to his hard-earned victory. "Edge made his comeback to WWE after nine years; been missing, retired, he was never going to wrestle again, and there he was, wrestling in the Rumble. I was thinking while I was in there, 'Oh wow. When I win, they might boo like they have in the past when Roman Reigns and Batista won. So I might be one of those guys that get booed for winning," McIntyre said. [From 1:04 to 1:26]

Drew McIntyre subsequently chose Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania. The pandemic led to a lockdown being announced, and the Show of Shows - for the first time - was produced with no fans in attendance. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, The Scotsman was coronated as the top star of the company.

Drew McIntyre claims Seth Rollins is one of his best opponents in WWE

While they have faced each other in the past, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have not yet had a full-blown singles rivalry. But all of that could change as their storyline has only begun on WWE RAW.

On the Mike Jones Show recently, McIntyre expressed excitement to face the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Crown Jewel:

"I'm looking forward to getting that world title match, the first one since Roman Reigns and Bloodline screwed me out of it. Seth is one of my best opponents. We have great chemistry and we haven't had a big match, or any match, for a very long time. It's cool that it's going to be on such a big show," said McIntyre. [H/T: Fightful]

The Scot's heel turn is reportedly inevitable. If he does turn during this current story with Rollins, then it's safe to say that it would be the difference maker and would be what elevates the feud.

