Roman Reigns' new nickname confirmed as rumors proved to be true

It was rumored that Roman Reigns was getting a brand new nickname upon his imminent return to WWE. Now that he is back, that rumor has been confirmed 100% true.
It was reported last week on the previous episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that WWE would soon bring Roman Reigns back and that he would receive a new nickname. The two names pitched were "Tribal Chief 1" and "OTC1."
Reigns returned on RAW after Evolution and Saturday Night's Main Event wearing a shirt that said "OTC1," confirming the rumors that he's getting a new nickname.
It will be interesting to see the reaction to the new nickname. Either way, fans will just be happy to see Reigns back on WWE television as he gets set for the Road to SummerSlam 2025.
One can only speculate what the direction for him will be, as he seems to have formed some sort of alliance with Jey Uso and CM Punk. The latter is heading into SummerSlam as the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Things are about to pick up in a big way on Monday Night RAW with the OTC1 back in the fold.
