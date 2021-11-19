Roman Reigns' next opponent says he's interested in a match with The Rock in WWE

Roman Reigns isn't the only WWE Superstar who wants to have a match with The Rock. His Survivor Series opponent, Big E, revealed that he's also interested in facing the People's Champion.

The Universal Champion recently admitted that he wouldn't be against wrestling his cousin if the opportunity presented itself. At Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will collide with Big E in the battle for brand supremacy.

During an interview with Newsday, the WWE Champion said he would absolutely love to have a match with The Great One if the opportunity came along.

"I would love that," said Big E. "If the opportunity comes along, of course I’m snatching it up. I don’t know if I’d lobby for it. The one that I've been lobbying for is the Goldberg match, because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don't get any better than the Rock. As far as I know, he’s still the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, and he’s from WWE."

"That, in and of itself, is incredible," added Big E. "What he did in this company — just being absurdly charismatic and entertaining — he is the blueprint. He broke the mold. You know, when people ask me about my proudest career accomplishment, I often will cite our promo segment with the Rock. It wasn't even a match. We just had a promo segment with the Rock a few years ago. Going out there and taking a Rock Bottom, that was pretty wild, pretty cool. So I would absolutely love that match, for sure."

Big E on what he learned from Kofi Kingston’s experience as WWE Champion

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston shocked the world when he defeated Daniel Bryan to capture the WWE Championship. He made history that night by becoming the first-ever African-born WWE Champion. He went on to lose later that year to Brock Lesnar in less than 10 seconds.

Big E was asked what he learned from Kingston’s experience as WWE Champion that helps him in his current run. He said he learned that Kofi is a great leader and he became successful due to his hard work.

"We all hated the way it ended, of course, but I think what I learned from Kofi is that he’s such a great leader by example," said Big E. "He’s not going to do a lot of grandstanding and pulpit pounding. But seeing the way he carried himself, not complaining about media or not sleeping, or just the amount he was gone. He was just a consummate professional. And he was also a guy, too, who didn't get his opportunity because he politicked for it or because he beat down doors, because he complained. He just kept doing the work. He kept going out there and giving it his all."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Big E is also interested in prolonging his feud with Roman Reigns after Survivor Series, and he feels that a match between The Bloodline and The New Day needs to happen.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku