Roman Reigns is absent from advertising for next year's Elimination Chamber premium live event.

WWE recently put out a poster for 2023's Elimination Chamber event on its social media platforms. The show will emanate live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023.

Several of the company's biggest stars adorn the poster for the event, including:

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

Liv Morgan

Drew McIntyre

Kevin Owens

Bianca Belair

Sami Zayn

A notable exception from the poster is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

What the company usually does is put their biggest stars on a promotional poster, only to remove them from the advertisement a few days before the show if they are not booked for it. The Tribal Chief's absence from the poster roughly four months in advance suggests that WWE is clear in its plans for Roman to miss the show.

Reigns defended his titles at the most recent premium live event, Crown Jewel, on November 5 against Logan Paul.

If Roman appears at the Elimination Chamber event, he will probably defend his belts in the titular bout. But with a possible blockbuster match waiting for him at WrestleMania 39, WWE might just rest him for any major matches on the road to Showcase of the Immortals.

Ric Flair wants his former Evolution teammate to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair has suggested that his former Evolution teammate Randy Orton should challenge Roman Reigns for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at next year's WrestleMania 39.

The Viper is currently out with what has been reported as a back injury. He wrestled his last match on the May 20 episode of the Blue Brand, where he and Matt Riddle as the RAW Tag Team Champions took on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a title unification match. Randy was taken out by The Bloodline after the match and hasn't been seen on TV since.

Speaking on a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy pointed out that Roman Reigns and Orton have never faced each other in a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and suggested that WWE should book the match at next year's show upon Randy's return.

"I respect him a lot, but God, what do you do with Randy [Orton]? He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he's never wrestled Roman [Reigns]. Not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. Randy is going for #15, right?" [42:32 - 43:23]

While there is no timeline on Randy Orton's recovery and return, many expect him to be a part of WrestleMania 39, as we are still over five months away from the Showcase of the Immortals.

