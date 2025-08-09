  • home icon
  Roman Reigns offers to be a tag team partner to 57-year-old star

Roman Reigns offers to be a tag team partner to 57-year-old star

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 09, 2025 00:00 GMT
Roman Reigns (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars on the roster. The OTC recently offered to be a famous TV personality's tag team partner.

The Tribal Chief recently appeared on ESPN's First Take, where American television personality Stephen A. Smith teased showing up in a managerial role. Reigns further stirred the pot, stating he was no longer linked to Paul Heyman, and there was space to be filled.

In a recent Q&A video shared on TikTok, Roman Reigns was asked which ESPN host he would like to team up with. The 40-year-old chose Stephen A. Smith. He added that if the 57-year-old wanted in, he should just let The Original Tribal Chief know.

"Stephen A [Smith], if you want a job, you want to roll with The Tribal Chief, you just need to let me know," he said. [From 0:03 to 0:08]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman reacts to Stephen A. Smith teasing replacing him as Roman Reigns' manager in WWE

Paul Heyman took to his X/Twitter account to respond to a clip of the interaction between Roman Reigns and Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, as the two teased the TV personality as a replacement for The Wiseman.

The Oracle noted that the term "manager" was outdated, and if someone wished to compete with him, they must be an advocate, a Wiseman, or an Oracle. Heyman added that many people wanted to have their best shot at replicating him.

"I have always appreciated the kind words bestowed upon me by @StephenASmith on @ESPN's @FirstTake. The term "manager" is outdated and antiquated. If someone wishes to compete with me, they need to be an #Advocate, a #Wiseman or an #Oracle. It is invigorating to know how many people still want to take their best shot at replicating the #GOAT 🐐 of @WWE and all of sports, entertainment and sports-entertainment," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see if Stephen A. Smith ever makes an appearance on WWE programming.

Ankit Verma

Edited by Ankit Verma
