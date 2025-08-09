Roman Reigns offers to be a tag team partner to 57-year-old star

Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is among the most popular stars on the roster. The OTC recently offered to be a famous TV personality's tag team partner.The Tribal Chief recently appeared on ESPN's First Take, where American television personality Stephen A. Smith teased showing up in a managerial role. Reigns further stirred the pot, stating he was no longer linked to Paul Heyman, and there was space to be filled.In a recent Q&amp;A video shared on TikTok, Roman Reigns was asked which ESPN host he would like to team up with. The 40-year-old chose Stephen A. Smith. He added that if the 57-year-old wanted in, he should just let The Original Tribal Chief know.&quot;Stephen A [Smith], if you want a job, you want to roll with The Tribal Chief, you just need to let me know,&quot; he said. [From 0:03 to 0:08]You can check out the video below:Paul Heyman reacts to Stephen A. Smith teasing replacing him as Roman Reigns' manager in WWEPaul Heyman took to his X/Twitter account to respond to a clip of the interaction between Roman Reigns and Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, as the two teased the TV personality as a replacement for The Wiseman.The Oracle noted that the term &quot;manager&quot; was outdated, and if someone wished to compete with him, they must be an advocate, a Wiseman, or an Oracle. Heyman added that many people wanted to have their best shot at replicating him.&quot;I have always appreciated the kind words bestowed upon me by @StephenASmith on @ESPN's @FirstTake. The term &quot;manager&quot; is outdated and antiquated. If someone wishes to compete with me, they need to be an #Advocate, a #Wiseman or an #Oracle. It is invigorating to know how many people still want to take their best shot at replicating the #GOAT 🐐 of @WWE and all of sports, entertainment and sports-entertainment,&quot; he wrote.Paul Heyman @HeymanHustleLINKI have always appreciated the kind words bestowed upon me by @StephenASmith on @ESPN's @FirstTake. The term &quot;manager&quot; is outdated and antiquated. If someone wishes to compete with me, they need to be an #Advocate, a #Wiseman or an #Oracle. It is invigorating to know how manyIt will be interesting to see if Stephen A. Smith ever makes an appearance on WWE programming.