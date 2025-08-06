Paul Heyman reacts to comments he could be replaced as Roman Reigns’ manager

Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and joined forces with The OTC's archrival Seth Rollins. The Oracle recently shared his reaction to comments that a popular personality could replace him as the former Undisputed WWE Champion's manager. Roman Reigns recently appeared on ESPN's First Take after the media company signed a new premium live event deal with WWE. During the conversation, American television personality Stephen Anthony Smith addressed the possibility of showing up in the wrestling promotion as a manager by stating that when he thinks of Heyman, he feels there is room for someone else to step into his role. Reigns further noted that he was no longer associated with his former Wiseman, and there was space to be filled.A clip of the interview posted on X/Twitter caught the attention of Paul Heyman. In response, the 59-year-old mentioned that one must be an advocate, a wiseman or an oracle if they wished to compete with him. Referring to himself as the GOAT of WWE and sports entertainment, Heyman noted that people still wanted to replicate him.&quot;I have always appreciated the kind words bestowed upon me by @StephenASmith on @ESPN's @FirstTake. The term &quot;manager&quot; is outdated and antiquated. If someone wishes to compete with me, they need to be an #Advocate, a #Wiseman or an #Oracle. It is invigorating to know how many people still want to take their best shot at replicating the #GOAT 🐐 of @WWE and all of sports, entertainment and sports-entertainment,&quot; he wrote.You can check out Paul Heyman's X/Twitter post below: Paul Heyman @HeymanHustleLINKI have always appreciated the kind words bestowed upon me by @StephenASmith on @ESPN&amp;#039;s @FirstTake. The term &amp;quot;manager&amp;quot; is outdated and antiquated. If someone wishes to compete with me, they need to be an #Advocate, a #Wiseman or an #Oracle. It is invigorating to know how manyPaul Heyman shared a message after Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipSeth Rollins sent shockwaves into the WWE Universe at SummerSlam when he revealed that his much-talked-about knee injury was nothing but a major ruse. He threw down his crutches and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Second City Saint had defeated Gunther to win the gold minutes ago.After the premium live event, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself standing at the gorilla position alongside the newly crowned champion and their two stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. He wrote a message for the fans in the captions, reflecting on the shocking cash-in. &quot;Isn’t this a tradition in @WWE that the brand new champion always poses in the gorilla position with someone? Did we make people mad? Are you all upset with us? I hate to say we told you so, but we told you about Plan B so Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I represent not only @bronbreakkerwwe and @bronsonishere, but the reigning, defending…@wwerollins!&quot; he wrote.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins and his men took out CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and LA Knight on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if the three stars join forces to clap back at the heel faction.