Paul Heyman reacts as Seth Rollins becomes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins turned the clock back to 2015 and pulled off the heist of the century 2.0 at WWE SummerSlam this year. Paul Heyman has now shared a message following The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship victory at MetLife Stadium.Rollins' apparent injury was nothing but a big ruse, as he returned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk dethroned Gunther in the main event. Seth Rollins clobbered a worn-out Punk with his briefcase after the match and ended his long-time enemy's title reign in just over five minutes.After the show, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram to share a photo of his group in the gorilla position. The Oracle also mentioned that he warned everyone about 'Plan B' several weeks ago.&quot;Isn’t this a tradition in @WWE that the brand new champion always poses in the gorilla position with someone? Did we make people mad? Are you all upset with us? I hate to say we told you so, but we told you about Plan B so Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I represent not only @bronbreakkerwwe and @bronsonishere, but the reigning, defending…@wwerollins!&quot;You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins looks to have been renewed as WWE heads toward Clash in Paris later this month.