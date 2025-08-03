Paul Heyman reacts as Seth Rollins becomes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:04 GMT
Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman (Image Credits: WWE on X)

Seth Rollins turned the clock back to 2015 and pulled off the heist of the century 2.0 at WWE SummerSlam this year. Paul Heyman has now shared a message following The Visionary's World Heavyweight Championship victory at MetLife Stadium.

Rollins' apparent injury was nothing but a big ruse, as he returned to cash in his Money in the Bank contract after CM Punk dethroned Gunther in the main event. Seth Rollins clobbered a worn-out Punk with his briefcase after the match and ended his long-time enemy's title reign in just over five minutes.

After the show, Paul Heyman took to his Instagram to share a photo of his group in the gorilla position. The Oracle also mentioned that he warned everyone about 'Plan B' several weeks ago.

"Isn’t this a tradition in @WWE that the brand new champion always poses in the gorilla position with someone? Did we make people mad? Are you all upset with us? I hate to say we told you so, but we told you about Plan B so Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I represent not only @bronbreakkerwwe and @bronsonishere, but the reigning, defending…@wwerollins!"
You can check out his Instagram post below:

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins looks to have been renewed as WWE heads toward Clash in Paris later this month.

