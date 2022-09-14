Roman Reigns opens up on critical WWE segment he shared with John Cena

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened up about the iconic promo segment between him and John Cena on WWE RAW back in 2017.

The men were set to battle each other in a first-time-ever match-up at WWE No Mercy 2017. Leading to the bout, the two had a face-off on RAW. During the segment, The Tribal Chief seemingly blanked out for a couple of seconds and was immediately mocked by Cena.

During his latest interview on Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, Reigns was asked about the moment he blanked out. The latter admitted to it and also mentioned that the entire experience made him better:

“I think just being in that position and going through that experience made me better. I don’t think it was anything like John specifically, you know what I mean?" said Roman Reigns. [39:44 - 39:54]

Roman Reigns on his creative process as a professional wrestler

While speaking on the same podcast, the Tribal Chief talked about how he learns from everyone he worked with and works with.

After taking something from everyone's technique, he mixes the knowledge with his own and creates his own formula:

"I take from everybody I’ve… I’ve worked with, everyone I’ve competed with. I always take something that I learned from them... If you’re an offensive coordinator, I’m working under you as a, you know Quarterback coach or something and it's like, man that offense was good,' I take everything that I like from it and I add a little bit you know to my own playbook and then now I got my own formula," said Roman Reigns. [39:55 - 40:21]

Not only is the Tribal Chief a champion, but every member of his Bloodline is a titleholder. The Usos are the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Solo Sikoa, the newest member of the faction, defeated Carmelo Hayes on the first anniversary of NXT 2.0 and is now the North American Champion.

