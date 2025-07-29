Roman Reigns' original WWE WrestleMania plan revealed; CM Punk wasn't the first pick

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns made history in WWE as he became the only person to headline more WrestleManias than Hulk Hogan. Recently, the megastar's original plans for the event in Las Vegas came to light.Roman Reigns entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the first time in five years in 2025. During the match, he was heavily focused on Seth Rollins, and CM Punk eliminated both from the match. After the elimination, The Visionary stomped the Original Tribal Chief onto the steel steps and brawled with The Second City Saint, who had been eliminated by Logan Paul.According to the original plans for WrestleMania 41 from WWE: Unreal on Netflix, Seth Rollins was the first pick as Roman Reigns' opponent in Las Vegas. The former Shield members were penciled in to have a one-on-one match at the event, and Punk was set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.Unfortunately, those plans got altered in the weeks that followed, and it became a Triple Threat Match between Roman, Seth, and Punk. Meanwhile, Jey Uso went on to challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.You can see the entire original card for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas from WWE Unreal in the image below:Roman Reigns will face Seth Rollins' faction at WWE SummerSlam 2025Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were supposed to have a lengthy feud on Monday Night RAW. After Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and the Original Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41, the WWE Hall of Famer aligned with The Visionary, and the two started to recruit superstars to their cause on the red brand.After the event in Las Vegas, the Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint were targeted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW. Unfortunately, Rollins got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event during his match against LA Knight and hasn't appeared since.Recently, Roman Reigns made his return to the Stamford-based promotion and saved Punk and Jey Uso from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. After the show, he offered Main Event Jey to team up with him against Reed and Breakker at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.While Seth Rollins is on an injury hiatus from WWE, the 40-year-old megastar is still involved in a storyline with The Visionary and his faction. It'll be interesting to see when the two former Shield members come face-to-face inside the squared circle.