Roman Reigns' out-of-character moment with a fan caught on camera at Royal Rumble 2024

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was seen hanging out with a Make-A-Wish kid at last night's Royal Rumble event.

Reigns is one of the biggest heels in the business today. He occasionally breaks character while meeting and greeting fans, especially kids. The Tribal Chief was spotted with a Make-A-Wish kid last night at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

At the event, Roman Reigns was captured on camera in a backstage area, with the kid in question holding his shoulder.

Paul Heyman's reaction to Roman Reigns' win at Royal Rumble 2024

At the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE, The Tribal Chief retained the Undisputed WWE Universal title by defeating AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Shortly after, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to heap praise on Reigns following his victory.

Here's an excerpt from his post:

"There are many who witnessed the overwhelming burden of being the greatest champion of all time being acknowledged (all puns intended) by YOUR Tribal Chief @RomanReigns last night. We have no denial to offer. The responsibilities; the obligations; the need (let alone the ambitious desire) to constantly LEVEL UP; and the accountability, not only to his own legacy but to his family’s dynasty and to the history of @WWE itself; this legendary, historic title reign is taken seriously by the Head of the Table."

The odds were heavily stacked against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. He could've lost the title without being pinned last night. Thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference, Reigns managed to steal another victory and leave with his head held high.

Now, The Tribal Chief will head over to WrestleMania 40 as the top champion. He will face Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Show of Shows for the second year in a row.

