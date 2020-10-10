WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns remained unscathed during tonight's WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was SmackDown's No. 1 pick, so fans are guaranteed to see more of Reigns in the blue brand's upcoming future.

Soon after, both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman posted tweets reacting to the results of the WWE Draft. Reigns stated that business for the evening is handled and "the island of relevancy" operates on his time. Heyman used the iconic quote from the 1949 Hollywood flick, "White Heat": "Made it ma, top of the world!"

Both men added pictures featuring the duo in their tweets, looking as determined and ruthless as they have ever been. Check the tweets out below:

Business of the evening is handled.

This island of relevancy operates on my time...

And my blood WILL fall in line. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/SLn7xTuSYy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

Made it ma, top of the world!



In fact, bigger than that, top of the @WWE Universe (again, and again, and again) ...



In fact ... even bigger than THAT ... on top, in control and structuring the narrative on the Island of Relevancy! pic.twitter.com/UUkTjxyiaf — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 10, 2020

Roman Reigns is on SmackDown to stay

The heelish persona of Roman Reigns has been wowing the WWE Universe ever since he returned by attacking Braun Strowman and The Fiend at SummerSlam. Reigns later aligned with Paul Heyman, in one of the biggest surprises of the year.

Reigns went on to win the Universal title and successfully defended it against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. It will be interesting to see Reigns' path of destruction on SmackDown in the coming months, and who can end his era of domination.