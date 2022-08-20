Roman Reigns' possible future opponent impressed former WWE writer Road Dogg (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, only has positive things to say about a WWE Superstar who could potentially feud with Roman Reigns soon.

Karrion Kross won the NXT Championship twice when James worked for the brand as a producer and writer. The 37-year-old returned to WWE on the August 5 episode of SmackDown, nine months after receiving his release from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, James said he enjoyed interacting with Kross and his wife Scarlett behind the scenes:

“I loved working with Karrion Kross, and Scarlett as well. They had a vision for that character. He never came without an idea. He never said, ‘Your idea s*cks. I’ve got a better one.’ He was always collaborative, and so I really enjoyed working with him.” [1:41-2:02]

Kross made a huge statement on his WWE return by attacking Drew McIntyre at ringside. As Roman Reigns watched on from inside the ring, the rehired superstar ominously stared at The Tribal Chief from the entrance ramp.

McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3. After the event, James thinks WWE’s new head of creative Triple H will book one of the title rivals as Kross’ next opponent:

“I don’t know that he went straight for Roman. I think he made a big impact on his return and now you have something set up with either Drew or Roman on the other side… Either he’s going for Roman or he’s not, but I think that’s also a big step in the right direction for his debut.” [2:11-2:39]

Watch the video above to hear more from James and former WWE writer Vince Russo about a possible Kross vs. McIntyre match.

Why did Triple H reintroduce Karrion Kross in Roman Reigns’ segment?

In November 2021, WWE released Karrion Kross after a disappointing four-month spell on RAW. Many blamed Vince McMahon for Kross’ poor booking, especially as he looked set to become a major star under Triple H’s leadership in NXT.

Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that the SmackDown segment would have been better if Kross had been booked as more of a “killer.” While James agrees, he also understands why Triple H planned the moment in the way that he did:

“I think the reason was shock and awe, new regime. Throw everything at the thing and we can come back to this story on either side, either with Roman or with Drew or with both. I think you’re a hundred percent right. If they would have made that choice and put some steam under him and made him more of a killer on their shows, then it would have been better.” [5:36-6:00]

The WWE Hall of Famer further clarified that Triple H likely wanted to show fans that he now has full control of storylines.

“I think Hunter [Triple H] is trying [to say], ‘Look, guys, there’s a new sheriff in town and things are gonna be different now, and here’s how,’” James continued. “So right, wrong or indifferent, I don’t think it was a failure. To your point, it could have been set up better.” [6:00-6:18]

Kross has not competed in a match since his return to WWE. It is currently unclear if he will be involved at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

Would you like to see Karrion Kross face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry